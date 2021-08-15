Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $166.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CE stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.38. The stock had a trading volume of 382,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a twelve month low of $98.61 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.16. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

