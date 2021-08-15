Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.52

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 9472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

CLLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

