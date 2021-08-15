Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 64.57% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Celsion has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

