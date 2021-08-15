CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

CX opened at $8.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 468,922 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

