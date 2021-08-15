CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.36.

CEMEX stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

