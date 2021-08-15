Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$12.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

