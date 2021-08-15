Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a top pick rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.84.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.61. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$17.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.75%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

