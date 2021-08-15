Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 286.4% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 386,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter worth $286,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Central Securities by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CET stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81. Central Securities has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $42.76.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

