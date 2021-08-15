CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

