CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.75 at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEU. Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.66 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.65.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The company has a market cap of C$411.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. On average, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 in the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

