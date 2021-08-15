Cfra Lowers Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) to Hold

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$209.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$227.00. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNV. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$204.82.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$193.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$37.02 billion and a PE ratio of 49.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$187.64. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$206.34. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.