ChainX Trading Down 3.3% This Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.34 or 0.00009292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $47.65 million and approximately $885,711.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChainX has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00133045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00155380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.64 or 0.99869603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00875315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.24 or 0.06953641 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,971,200 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

