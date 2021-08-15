Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 40,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 57,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 40.4% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 485,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $101.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.