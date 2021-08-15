China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Separately, Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $124.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.