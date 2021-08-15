Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

TSE:CHR opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$653.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$202.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer acquired 103,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

