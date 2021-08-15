CIBC Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$21.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$21.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

