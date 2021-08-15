CIBC Lowers Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$19.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective cut by CIBC to C$19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRE. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

TSE:MRE opened at C$12.10 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$8.98 and a one year high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$971.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

