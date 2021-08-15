CIBC Raises Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Emera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Emera has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.