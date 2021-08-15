CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.25 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.96.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.63. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.