CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.25 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.96.

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.63. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$11.83.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

