CIBC Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$202.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

