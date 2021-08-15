Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Saturday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cineplex to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector peform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.19.

Cineplex stock opened at C$13.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.57. The company has a market cap of C$846.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

