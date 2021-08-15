Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 586,286 Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 586,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.