Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $5.54 Million in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

GNACU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

