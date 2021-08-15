Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 503,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Shares of IPVIU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.