Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $5.15 Million Investment in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 514,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of THMAU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

