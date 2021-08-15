Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

NYSE:C traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,352,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875,236. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

