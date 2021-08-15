Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232,568 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.53 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,123,839 shares of company stock valued at $30,931,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

