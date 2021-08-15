Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $62.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Clear Secure traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.49. 3,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 906,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Several other research firms have also commented on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,401,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,982,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,638,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,944,000.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

