Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

KOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $5,497,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $4,076,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 265.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

