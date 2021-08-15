Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

