Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

