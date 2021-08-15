Colliers Securities Weighs in on Hyzon Motors Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hyzon Motors in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $7.50 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

