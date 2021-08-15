Colliers Securities Weighs in on Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VPG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of VPG opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.27 million, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.