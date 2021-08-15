Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 1,144.00 price target on the stock.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,144.00.

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

