Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,587 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 3.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Comcast by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,717 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. 7,525,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.67. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

