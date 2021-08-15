Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 893,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 60,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 232,260 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CYH opened at $12.21 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

