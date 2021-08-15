Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFRUY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.02. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

