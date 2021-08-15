Comparing Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) & Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Altair Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 8.06 $2.20 billion $3.25 25.80 Altair Engineering $469.92 million 11.59 -$10.50 million $0.08 901.38

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Altair Engineering. Activision Blizzard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Activision Blizzard and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 1 19 0 2.95 Altair Engineering 0 2 5 0 2.71

Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus target price of $114.70, indicating a potential upside of 36.79%. Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $69.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.76%. Given Activision Blizzard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 29.17% 17.05% 11.35% Altair Engineering -1.10% 4.74% 2.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Altair Engineering on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

