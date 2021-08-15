Comparing Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and IDACORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDACORP $1.35 billion 4.02 $237.42 million $4.69 22.90

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and IDACORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A IDACORP 0 2 2 0 2.50

IDACORP has a consensus price target of $105.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.24%. Given IDACORP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A IDACORP 17.95% 9.85% 3.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.62, meaning that its stock price is 562% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDACORP beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars. The company provides its products using realistic magnesium air fuel system technology, which causes electricity to be generated from the chemical reaction of the combination of magnesium and oxygen, as well as a saltwater electrolyte. It also develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. It primarily serves emergency preparedness and disaster relief, outdoor recreation, industry, military, marine, and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as NC Solar, Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in July 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 4,833 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 28,201 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 587,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

