Comparing Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Certara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cognyte Software and Certara’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $443.46 million 4.12 $14.20 million $1.03 26.91 Certara $243.53 million 18.15 -$49.40 million ($0.32) -90.34

Cognyte Software has higher revenue and earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cognyte Software and Certara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 0 5 0 3.00 Certara 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cognyte Software currently has a consensus price target of $35.58, suggesting a potential upside of 28.36%. Certara has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Cognyte Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Certara.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software N/A N/A N/A Certara N/A -4.74% -2.94%

Summary

Cognyte Software beats Certara on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions. The company's end-users for its solutions include data analysts, investigation managers, security operating centers operators, and field unit teams. It also provides customer support, professional, and integration services. The company serves national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Certara

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

