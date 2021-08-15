Comparing LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) & Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LONMIN PLC/S and Iberdrola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LONMIN PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Iberdrola 2 5 7 0 2.36

Iberdrola has a consensus target price of $48.68, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Iberdrola’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iberdrola is more favorable than LONMIN PLC/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LONMIN PLC/S and Iberdrola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LONMIN PLC/S $1.35 billion 0.18 $42.00 million N/A N/A Iberdrola $37.86 billion 1.97 $4.12 billion $2.51 19.08

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than LONMIN PLC/S.

Volatility & Risk

LONMIN PLC/S has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LONMIN PLC/S and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LONMIN PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Iberdrola 9.29% 7.22% 2.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iberdrola beats LONMIN PLC/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LONMIN PLC/S Company Profile

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa. In addition, the company holds 100% interest in Pandora mine. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Melrose North, South Africa.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. The Liberalized business includes wholesale and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Continental Europe. The Renewables business involves the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources worldwide. The Other Businesses segment consists of group’s supply and gas storage up to the moment of sale and other non-energy businesses. The company was founded by Juan de Urrutia in 1901 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

