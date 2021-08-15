Comparing Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 23.25% 26.56% 14.58% Welltower 13.49% 4.76% 2.46%

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Welltower pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Welltower has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Weyerhaeuser and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 1 3 1 3.00 Welltower 0 7 11 1 2.68

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. Welltower has a consensus target price of $80.84, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Welltower.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Welltower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.47 $797.00 million $1.29 26.99 Welltower $4.61 billion 7.81 $978.84 million $3.56 23.91

Welltower has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weyerhaeuser. Welltower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Welltower on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

