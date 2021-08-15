Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 425 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of NV5 Global worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 43,440 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

