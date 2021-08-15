Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

