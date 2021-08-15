Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 106.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $264.22 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

