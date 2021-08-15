Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.070-$-1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$351 million.Confluent also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.00. 751,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,223. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

