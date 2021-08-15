Connectome Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,809.98 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Connectome has a total market cap of $131,809.98 and approximately $691,408.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.61 or 0.00859392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00044077 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

