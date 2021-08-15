ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

