ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $248,739.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,566 shares of company stock worth $9,849,181 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,465,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

