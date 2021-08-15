ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) PT Lowered to $8.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. William Blair downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,086.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock worth $9,849,181.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

